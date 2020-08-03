You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville Garden Club enjoys fellowship
View Comments

Mooresville Garden Club enjoys fellowship

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Mooresville Garden Club was treated to a July luncheon given by member Barb Besecker at her Mooresville home. Ten members enjoyed the luncheon in Besecker’s garden along with a tour of her collections of flowers.

It was noted that the group enjoyed getting together for the first time since March; therefore, there was much for the members to catch up on. In addition to the garden tour, Besecker also shared a brief program on Master Gardeners.

Other items of discussion at the meeting included the cancellation of the Iredell County Fair, the club’s upcoming fall plant sale and scheduling a time for a planning meeting for the year’s activities. Those in attendance at the luncheon wore masks and practiced proper social distancing while together.

At the July meeting, conversation also included plans for a trip to pick blueberries at the De Tample Farm in Sherrills Ford. This trip has since been made with seven members of the local club visiting the area farm. Members of the Troutman Garden Club visited the farm that day as well. Gail De Tample, a member of the Troutman Garden Club, is owner of the farm.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cosmetology students, hairstylists describe a race divide
Lifestyles

Cosmetology students, hairstylists describe a race divide

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — After repeatedly being denied service by high-end salons because her hair was perceived as “too difficult” to style, Kanessa Alexander took an unusual step. She opened a shop of her own in a predominantly white Boston neighborhood with four Black stylists serving all hair textures.

'Whitening' creams undergo a makeover but colorism persists
Lifestyles

'Whitening' creams undergo a makeover but colorism persists

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world's biggest cosmetics companies have been selling a fairy tale that often goes something like this: If your husband's lost interest in you, if your colleagues dismiss you at work, if your talents are ignored, whiten your skin to turn your love life around, boost your career and command center stage.

Watch Now: Related Video

Double-lung transplant recipient describes fight with virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics