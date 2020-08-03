Mooresville Garden Club enjoys fellowship

The Mooresville Garden Club was treated to a July luncheon given by member Barb Besecker at her Mooresville home. Ten members enjoyed the luncheon in Besecker’s garden along with a tour of her collections of flowers.
It was noted that the group enjoyed getting together for the first time since March; therefore, there was much for the members to catch up on. In addition to the garden tour, Besecker also shared a brief program on Master Gardeners.
Other items of discussion at the meeting included the cancellation of the Iredell County Fair, the club’s upcoming fall plant sale and scheduling a time for a planning meeting for the year’s activities. Those in attendance at the luncheon wore masks and practiced proper social distancing while together.
At the July meeting, conversation also included plans for a trip to pick blueberries at the De Tample Farm in Sherrills Ford. This trip has since been made with seven members of the local club visiting the area farm. Members of the Troutman Garden Club visited the farm that day as well. Gail De Tample, a member of the Troutman Garden Club, is owner of the farm.
