Limited schedule leaves Iredell football rivalries in limbo

Under the amended N.C. High School Athletic Association sports calendar released last week, football will be limited to seven games when it kicks off in February of 2021.
That could spell trouble for some traditional Iredell County rivalry matchups.
“We haven’t zeroed in on whether it will be all conference games,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said when asked about the schedule reduction.
If the Association decides conference contests are paramount in determining playoff qualification—whenever that were to be hashed out—then West Iredell will have to postpone rivalries with North Iredell, South Iredell and Statesville.
The Warriors compete in the Northwestern Foothills Conference, an eight-team 2A league. Their seven games between Feb. 26, 2021, and April 9, 2021, would be against Bunker Hill, Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Patton and West Caldwell.
No room for the Vikings and Raiders, whom they were originally scheduled to visit Aug. 28 and Sept. 18, respectively. Same goes for the Greyhounds, whom they were slated to host on Sept. 11.
West Iredell football coach Shannon Ashely said the chances of not playing those teams was “pretty much a done deal” after the NCHSAA delayed the start to the season beyond Sept. 1.
“It hurts to lose those,” Ashley said, noting gate receipts and rivalry atmospheres.
Football teams at Lake Norman and Mooresville find themselves in a similar boat. They are members of the I-Meck Conference, also an eight-team league. Yes, one of their seven games would be against the other. But because they would still have to play Hough, Hopewell, Mallard Creek, North Mecklenburg, West Charlotte and Vance that would rule out meetings with the other Iredell teams.
“There’s a lot we still don’t know like dead periods, 7-on-7, scrimmages and whether we’d just play conference games,” Ashley said. “But there is a glimmer of hope we’re going to have a season.”
What about middle school sports?
While the NCHSAA revealed new dates in hopes of having seasons for all sports, questions have arisen regarding the COVID-19 pandemic impact on middle school sports in Iredell County.
Richard Armstrong, Iredell-Statesville Schools’ assistant superintendent of operations / athletics, provided some insight as to how that will be determined but no timetable for a decision.
The Board of Education will have the say, Armstrong said.
“They would have the option of mirroring the NCHSAA, creating our own protocol or not providing athletics at all for this school year,” he said.
