EXTREMELY FRUSTRATING: Major Mooresville road widening projects delayed until at least 2023

According to the Charlotte Regional Transportation Project Organization (CRTPO), the NCDOT had acquired 205 parcels of land along the highway for the project with 60 more outstanding when the project was suspended.

However, even with all of the planned delays that have been proposed in recent weeks, there is a sliver of hope that the projects could begin sooner. According to Martin, the N.C. State treasurer can authorize the sale of $700 million in BUILD NC bonds this fall. If this happens, the NCDOT could resume acquiring the property, and once that’s finished, they could begin utility relocation on NC 150. But even then, Miller states there is no realistic way to begin construction this year.

“The recommended construction year of 2023 is disappointing, but more practical,” she said.

If the bonds are not authorized this fall, the plans as they are currently laid out would have to be further evaluated, potentially leading to more delays.

All four of the Mooresville road projects are projected to cost the state a combined total of $327.8 million with the N.C. 150 project making up a projected $267.4 million of that. NCDOT also anticipates that the N.C. 150 project will take three years to complete, meaning it will likely be late 2026 before the construction is finished.