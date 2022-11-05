Buster, Luna, Scout and Shadow are all litter mates. Each one is cuter than the next. Buster is the life... View on PetFinder
The retired executive director of the National Balloon Rally Charities was arrested Thursday on two counts of indecent liberties with children.
A Mooresville man has been arrested in connection with a rape and attempted murder that occurred 38 years ago in Missouri.
Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
A Mooresville woman died in a crash Thursday on River Highway.
Millions of Americans struggle with seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), each year.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
When the autumn leaves and breeze roll in and everyone gets in the mood for everything “pumpkin,” who doesn’t want to visit a pumpkin patch? T…
One might think the end of a nine-month stint in Las Vegas would be an excellent time to take a break. But just days after finishing her run as the music icon Cher there, Lisa McClowry prepares to head to North Carolina as she takes her talents on the road.
A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.