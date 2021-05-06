MABEL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Members of local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wards gathered at the Fibrix warehouse on Bucks Industrial Park Drive with a simple goal in mind: Help others in need.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. …
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 18-24.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 18-24. For more information regarding specific plots …
Consider the brakes applied.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? E…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote on Monday, postponed action on an utility extension request for a planned 220 single-fam…
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.