Mabel is a 2 year old Rat Terrier mix. She loves other dogs, all people and gets along well with... View on PetFinder
Mabel
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…
Human remains were found in a vehicle pulled from the waters of Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford on Wednesday. The vehicle is linked to a 2008 …
Admittedly, Sheila Whitman and Kelly Flynt, sisters from High Point, had experienced nearly every professional milestone in their lives as a t…
A Mooresville man died Wednesday evening when the scooter he was operating struck a utility pole.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on multiple counts involving child po…