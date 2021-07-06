Madison Reid takes first place; Jaiden Noblezada takes home third

On July 3 and 4, Mooresville’s Jaiden “The Bolo” Noblezada, 16, and Madison “Mayhem” Reid, 13, participated in the IKF World Classic in Orlando, Florida. Both fighters had multiple bouts during the event.

Noblezada had two matches winning a unanimous decision on the first. However he lost the second on a split decision, placing him third in the event.

Reid also had to matches, winning both by TKOs in the first rounds.

She won first place in her weight class and bumped her amateur record up to 3-0.

Both fighters are students at Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville, and train with Coach J.T. Smith. Noblezada will be competing again in August and Reid will compete again October.