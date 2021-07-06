 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Reid takes first place; Jaiden Noblezada takes home third
0 Comments

Madison Reid takes first place; Jaiden Noblezada takes home third

  • 0

On July 3 and 4, Mooresville’s Jaiden “The Bolo” Noblezada, 16, and Madison “Mayhem” Reid, 13, participated in the IKF World Classic in Orlando, Florida. Both fighters had multiple bouts during the event.

Noblezada had two matches winning a unanimous decision on the first. However he lost the second on a split decision, placing him third in the event.

Reid also had to matches, winning both by TKOs in the first rounds.

She won first place in her weight class and bumped her amateur record up to 3-0.

Both fighters are students at Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville, and train with Coach J.T. Smith. Noblezada will be competing again in August and Reid will compete again October.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 24-30
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 24-30

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 24-20. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics