We do charge a nonrefundable application fee of $10 to ensure that you are serious about adopting the pet. We... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
We do charge a nonrefundable application fee of $10 to ensure that you are serious about adopting the pet. We... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 16-22.
In 1954, the organization that would come to be known as the Iredell Health System received its charter, did so with a goal: to serve all the …
It’s just an empty space now. There are few pieces of furniture, and oddly enough, a disco ball hanging from the ceiling — a remnant of the bu…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 20-26. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? E…
The Mooresville Christian Mission recently launched a new multi-year strategic plan designed to address the challenge of generational poverty …
After a year of remote and in-person learning and ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the Mooresville High School Class of 2021 graduated Saturday…
Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 69, a bill introduced by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell, Yadkin) aimed at helping teenagers who hav…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of…
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.