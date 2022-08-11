 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

The following applications for marriage licenses were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Tyler Jablonski to Natalie White

Edward Morgan to Sharon Cook

Morgan Hughes to Corey Bentley

Eric McDaniels to Melissa Bustle

Kristen Rimmer to Robert White IV

Donna Robbins to Robert Mueller Jr.

Thomas Long Jr. to Linda Kempf

Denise Vallejo to Gillermo Santibanez

Markus Leach to Shannon Keaton

Kevin Murphy to Jeanette Bradley

Zitlaly Garcia to Rudy Rivera

Ebony Green to Taj Keaton

Sarah Dobbs to Christopher Toussaint

Kendra Kerr to Lance Willis

Colbi Bradley to Nathanael Baker

Arlete House to Donald Summers III

Abigail Pennell to Michael Wells

Sierra Coughlin to Michael Baker

Leobardo Rodriguez Gaspar to Aylin Sandoval Chavez

Lucas Sloan to Abigal Caldwell

Kaitlyn Fitzsimmons to Cole Thomas-Richards

Angela Jackson to Christopher Hedrick

Sherise Graham to Jason Hines

Thomas Knowles to Sabrina Doiel

