The following applications for marriage licenses were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
Tyler Jablonski to Natalie White
Edward Morgan to Sharon Cook
Morgan Hughes to Corey Bentley
Eric McDaniels to Melissa Bustle
Kristen Rimmer to Robert White IV
Donna Robbins to Robert Mueller Jr.
Thomas Long Jr. to Linda Kempf
Denise Vallejo to Gillermo Santibanez
Markus Leach to Shannon Keaton
Kevin Murphy to Jeanette Bradley
Zitlaly Garcia to Rudy Rivera
Ebony Green to Taj Keaton
Sarah Dobbs to Christopher Toussaint
Kendra Kerr to Lance Willis
Colbi Bradley to Nathanael Baker
Arlete House to Donald Summers III
Abigail Pennell to Michael Wells
Sierra Coughlin to Michael Baker
Leobardo Rodriguez Gaspar to Aylin Sandoval Chavez
Lucas Sloan to Abigal Caldwell
Kaitlyn Fitzsimmons to Cole Thomas-Richards
Angela Jackson to Christopher Hedrick
Sherise Graham to Jason Hines
Thomas Knowles to Sabrina Doiel