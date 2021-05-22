“Mash Potato” from Chickpea’s litter is looking for a forever home! Chickpea, the parent of this animal, was part of... View on PetFinder
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 2-8.
When Nichol Henderson stood up to be recognized as a graduate of N.C. State on Friday night, she did so knowing that, among all of the 8,251 s…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 6-12. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Mooresville High School will have one graduation ceremony May 29 at 8:30 a.m. in Coach Joe Popp Stadium after all, Mooresville Graded School D…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May …
Iredell County Economic Development Corporation will launch a technical assistance program, called ReVamp, to help local motorsports teams and…
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
Hendersonville’s garden extravaganza on Memorial Day weekend has exciting plans for this year’s edition thanks to a successful pivot a year ago.
Mitchell Community College’s Holbrook–Huskins Associate Degree Nursing Program celebrated the classes of 2020 and 2021 at its 37th nursing pin…
