McPherson FG as time expires lifts Bengals past Titans 19-16

"That's a kicker's dream," McPherson said, "to have the game on your shoulders."

Burrow shook off being sacked nine times as Tennessee tied an NFL mark held by four other teams for the most in the postseason. He threw for 348 yards to become the first quarterback taken No. 1 overall to win a divisional game within his first two seasons.

Chase finished with 109 yards receiving.

Joe Mixon ran for the Bengals' lone touchdown, a 16-yarder on their first drive of the third quarter.

"We found a way all year," Burrow said. "Man, crazy, crazy game. That's a really, really good team. Unbelievable defensive line. They had a great plan on defense. Credit to them, we found a way at the end."

The Titans (12-6) wrapped up their 25th season in Tennessee with their third straight loss on their own field as the AFC's No. 1 seed. They haven't won at home since January 2003 in the postseason.

"I don't think Ryan or myself or anybody did enough to win the game," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "That's how it goes. It's never going to be about one person, not as long as I'm head coach, which will be a while."