MGSD to announce reopening plans at meeting today

MGSD to announce reopening plans today The Mooresville Graded School District will meet today at 8:30 a.m. to announce plans for reopening of schools. The called Board of Education meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center at Mooresville High School. Space will be limited due to social distancing guidelines but the meeting is open to the public. Everyone in attendance will have to go through a screening which will include the taking of each person’s temperature and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
