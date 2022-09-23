Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A shooting in the vicinity of Exit 118 on I-40 involved a law enforcement officer and shut down a portion of the interstate.
All students have been evacuated from Mooresville High School due to a threat to the building, school officials said in an announcement to par…
The parents of an infant are facing charges after authorities responded to a CPR in progress call near Mooresville on Sunday afternoon.
Mooresville High School was one of five campuses in the region that were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat.
A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the water off Williamson Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville welcomes Stephen Mericle, M.D. He is joining Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and …
Former high school basketball coach Stan Kowalewski will spend another year and three months in prison on the charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. He had previously been convicted on 22 counts related to a fraud scheme and sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
CONCORD — When Joe Nixon was first told the stat lines that his running backs put up on Friday night, he called them over to show them. Jawarn…
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning in eastern Burke County.
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman didn’t speak often at public meetings, but when he spoke, people listened.