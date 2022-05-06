Please note that we are only available to adopt out rescues from the 8th of May onward, as we are... View on PetFinder
A powerful storm blew through southern Iredell on Wednesday afternoon.
There are currently no effective tests to screen for ovarian cancer. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to recognize and prevent it.
For more than an hour, residents of the communities on and around Blume Road in western Mooresville made their opinions heard on a proposed ne…
Iredell County Emergency Management encourages residents to plan now for hurricanes by updating their emergency plans and supply kits. Hurrica…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education received a recommendation from Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey at Monday n…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-21. For more information regarding specific plots …
For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville, N.C., nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Moun…
An 18-year-old Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County Tuesday evening.
Two people were charged after a monthlong investigation into distribution of crystal methamphetamine in southern Iredell County, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.