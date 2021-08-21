 Skip to main content
Mitchell Community College recognizes excellence in education, employee service
From left are 2021 R.D. Grier Excellence in Education Award winners Brian Stevenson, facilities staff; Diane Fisher, adjunct faculty; Jennie Kennison, support staff; Jesus Gomez, professional staff; and Kellie Kerley, faculty.

Mitchell Community College recently honored employee service and excellence in education at the fall 2021 assembly.

The following were recognized:

Five years of service — Pam Barkley, Paula Guiton, Wayne James, Amanda Rhea, Beverly Rufty and Brian Stevenson.

Ten years of service — Adam Atwell, John Barkley, Melanie Bebler, T’Sha Harrison, Jason Hollar, Ben Pressley, Jasper Wagoner and Mark West.

Fifteen years of service — Erin Dubea, Emily Weddington and Chris Yockey.

Twenty years of service — Tia Coleman, Mamie Houston and Lisa Taylor

Thirty years of service — Donna Arnett

R.D. Grier Excellence in Education — Kellie Kerley, faculty; Diana Fisher, adjunct faculty; Jesus Gomez, professional staff; Jennie Kennison, support staff; and Brian Stevenson, facilities staff.

In 1986, the Fanjoy family established the R.D. Grier Excellence in Education Award in honor of R.D. Grier’s devotion and contribution to the longevity of Mitchell Community College. Grier, before his death in 1993 at the age of 104, tirelessly served for many years as a charter member and chair of the Mitchell College Foundation. Earnings from the Grier Excellence in Education Endowment, with support from the board of trustees, make it possible for the college to honor outstanding members of its staff each year for exemplary service in the categories of faculty, adjunct faculty, professional staff, support staff and facilities staff.

Mitchell Community College serves 9,000 students annually through a variety of curriculum, continuing education and workforce development programs. With campuses in Statesville and Mooresville, Mitchell offers quality, affordable education options to residents of Iredell County and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.mitchellcc.edu or call 704-878-3200 (Statesville Campus) or 704-663-1923 (Mooresville Campus).

