Mitchell Community College to host open houses

Mitchell Community College will host the following events:
February
Career & College Promise (CCP) virtual information session
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Learn about free college classes at Mitchell are available for high school students. Learn more about CCP and if the program is right for you/your student by attending a virtual information session. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/CCP-info to register and learn more.
March
Virtual open house: transfer degrees and public service programs
March 4, 6 p.m.
Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey. Program areas including Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Fine Arts (both Music and Visual Arts), Associate in Engineering, Culinary Arts, Cosmetic Arts, and more. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.
Virtual open house: health sciences programs
March 18, 6 p.m.
Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey! Program areas including Associate Degree Nursing, Medical Assisting, and more. Event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.
Virtual open house: technology and public safety programs
March 25, 6 p.m.
Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey! Program areas including Information Technology, Digital Media Technology, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Science, and more. Event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.
April
Virtual open house: business, engineering and trades programs
April 1, 6 p.m.
Discover programs, opportunities and services available at Mitchell, and learn more about how to begin your journey! Program areas including Accounting, Business, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Computer-Integrated Machining, Electrical Systems Technology, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Welding, and more. Event is free and open to the public. Registration required. Visit mitchellcc.edu/open-house to register and learn more.