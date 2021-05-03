Moka
Moka is approx 9 weeks old. She has a sweet personality and is smart. Playing especially with other dogs is... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
- Updated
A Watauga County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and a second deputy was also hit by gunfire while conducting a welfare check at a Boone home, authorities said.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 18-24.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. …
After more than two years of litigation, the town of Mooresville has reached a settlement with lawyers in a class action suit brought on by ho…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 15-21. …
- Updated
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 18-24. For more information regarding specific plots …
Merino Mill and the nonprofit LaunchLKN have joined forces to open Mooresville’s first co-working space, MillWorks.