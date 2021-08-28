Related to this story

Most Popular

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise
Govt-and-politics

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise

  • Updated

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.