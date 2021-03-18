Mooresville Police Department officers receive promotions
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…
The Rescue Ranch Adoption Program has gotten several dogs into new homes, and a part of that process is fosters. The program is in need of fos…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 4-10. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 28-March 6.</&underline>
And now, for a Potato Head update.
- Updated
All MGSD students in grades pre-K-12 will return to in-person class, five days a week beginning April 7, as unanimously decided upon by the Mo…
Bitcoin is a great investment for a lot of people, but here's why I've chosen to opt out.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 28-March 6.
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday recognized several promotions and accomplishments within the Mooresville Police Department.
Seven people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors Tuesday but police haven't said whether shootings are related.