Mooresville resident embarks on mission

Mooresville resident Madelyn Rush has recently begun serving an 18-month mission in Portland, Oregon, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country, Rush trained for her mission virtually in her home.
“The virus has made missionary work a lot different,” she said. “We now do most of our teaching online over video calls. My goal is to invite others to come unto Christ for themselves. I am so excited to be able to share with people the joy that the gospel of Jesus Christ has brought me.”
Rush said that personal prayer led to her decision to serve a mission.
“Being able to pray to God and help Him guide my decisions was such a blessing,” she shared. “I want to become the best version of myself that I can be. Through my mission, I will continue my conversion process and become a true disciple of Jesus Christ.”
Upon her return home, Rush will be studying at Utah Valley University.
Approximately 1.3 million people have returned from service since the first missionaries were called in the 1830s. Of the more than 15 million members of the church today, more than 976,000 have served a full-time mission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!