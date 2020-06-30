Mooresville’s Shaw receives well-deserved recognition

CORRECTION
One of the Mooresville High School student-athletes recently receiving his individualized state championship ring was incorrectly identified in an earlier article appearing in the Mooresville Tribune.
The Blue Devils Isaac Shaw was formally recognized for his capturing of the championship crown within his 152-pound weight class ranks as a member of the wrestling team. In both the written entry as well as in a photo accompanying the article that appeared in the June 28 edition, Shaw was incorrectly identified several times.
The Mooresville Tribune sports staff apologizes for the unintentional oversight.
Shaw posted a perfect 20-0 senior season capped by the claiming of the title belt during the course of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class state individual wrestling championship. It actually accounted for his second consecutive crown collected in the sport. As a junior, Shaw also prevailed within his at-the-time, 138-pound class ranks.
Shaw closed out his high school level career at Mooresville as one of the limited number of wrestling program products with multiple state title rings to his credit.
