Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) announced that a Mooresville girl received scholarship money for participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.
Angela Nix of Girl Scout Troop 13050, Mooresville, was the top cookie seller.
During the annual G.E.O. (Girls Empowering Opportunity) event at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro in June, $20,500 in scholarships was awarded to 13 girls.
G.E.O. girls sell 500 or more packages of cookies during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program, and each Girl Scout Cadette, Senior and Ambassador (girls in grades 6-12) have their name entered into the scholarship drawing. This year, five $1,000 scholarships and five $2,000 scholarships were awarded, along with the highest seller scholarships.
To learn more about scholarships available to Girl Scouts or joining/volunteering with Girl Scouts in your local community, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.