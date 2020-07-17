COVID-19 forces changes in Back 2 School Bash, but didn't dim enthusiasm or need

Roasting summer temperatures didn’t keep hundreds of volunteers and more than 1,600 registrants from driving through the 2020 Back 2 School Bash last week at Mooresville Middle School.
The annual event offers local students in grades K-12 a chance to pick up free school supplies, backpacks, shoes and even gently-used clothing to start the upcoming school year off right. In a change from years past, the 2020 Back 2 School Bash was held July 14-17 from 5:30 — 8:30 p.m. in a drive-through format because of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
Kayla Barna and her daughter, Hayden, 10, sat in their vehicle Tuesday while a volunteer brought a black pair of shoes in Hayden’s size. “Being a single mom, it really helps out,” said Kayla Barna . “I’m glad they decided to do it this year.”
Hayden sat next to her mother in the passenger seat with a new pink backpack, blue drawstring bag filled with school supplies, new shoes and even two boxed meals on her lap. “I’m excited but a little nervous,” Hayden said, when asked about starting the new school year.
With 1,663 students registered online prior to the bash, the number of kids expected to be served this year was the highest organizers have seen in the 10-year history of the event. “We broke bash records this year,” said Bash co-director Coleson Elliott, 18.
Bash Co-Director Kyndall Merkel, 18, and Assistant Director Hayden Stanley, 15, worked hard for the past three months to ensure the bash occurred despite the global pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the bash would take place on one day and offer entertainment like music, a petting zoo, inflatable houses and bingo, said Merkel.
But this year, “COVID has made it a completely different event,” said Merkel. Bash organizers styled this year’s event after the notoriously efficient drive-through lines at Chick-fil-A with volunteers directing traffic, approaching vehicles and fetching supplies, said Merkel. “It’s definitely transformed the bash into being a kind of just get what you need,” said Merkel. “We’re doing it for what people need right now.”
“We were sad to see all of those aspects kind of go away this year but we think the main mission and vision of getting people to feel equal at the start of the school year is still alive and well,” said Elliott.
Bash organizers said there were 100 volunteers working each of the four nights. Each registrant selected a 15-minute time slot on one of the four nights to visit the bash, Elliott said. The bash allowed 18 vehicles per 15-minute time slot, he said.
All volunteers wore face masks and had hand sanitizer nearby.
Rachel Ruggles, 40, and her daughter McKenna Ruggles, 13, helped man the shoe giveaway on one of two school buses. Together, they have volunteered at the bash for three years, Rachel Ruggles said.
“I really liked the atmosphere of it and the giving back to the community,” said Rachel Ruggles. Volunteering each year has allowed her daughter to grow and become a leader, she said.
“I like doing it because it helps with the community,” said McKenna Ruggles. “I actually know a few of my friends that do it so it kind of makes me feel like I’m helping them too.”
At the clothing giveaway table behind the school, registrants were able to get out of their vehicles to sort through clothing.
Jennifer Maples, a recent transplant from Michigan, attended the bash with her 13-year old daughter, sister-in-law and young nieces. Holding several items of clothing for her teenager, Maples said her daughter was eating a hot dog in the air-conditioned car. “She’s like, ‘Mom, I’m going to trust you!’” Maples said.
Plans for next year’s Back 2 School Bash are underway but the COVID-19 epidemic has already affected fundraising. Companies and philanthropists have been less generous to donate for next year’s bash, Merkel said. Churches and other organizations have also not been able to meet to collect as much used clothing or shoes, either, Elliott said. “We’re pretty low on our bank account for next year,” said Elliott.
“We hope that we can make this year as good for people as possible with the circumstances and we hope to get back to normal next year,” Merkel said.
Visit www.b2sb.org to make a donation.
