Mooresville man charged with marijuana, firearm possession

A convicted felon was charged following the execution of a search warrant by the Mooresville Police Department Friday.
Joshua Wilson, 23, of Mooresville was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sale/distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of Schedule V and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.
A news release indicated the MPD searched a home on West McNeely Avenue after receiving information that Wilson was in possession of drugs and firearms.
Detectives seized a 9 mm pistol, more than a half pound of marijuana, THC cartridges, a bottle of Promethazine Hydrochloride syrup and cash, the release reported.
Wilson is currently on probation with the North Carolina Department of Community Corrections for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is out on bond for a breaking and entering charge.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!