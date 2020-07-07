Mound meeting of the minds

Not all strategy, it seems, starts at home. Sometimes, it begins out on the pitching mound. Mooresville Spinners head coach Tripp Hamrick provides the proof when convening along with several members of the team during a defensive conversation taking place during the team’s play Monday night against the rival fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League member Lake Norman Copperheads at Moor Park. Apparently, what Hamrick discussed worked. The Spinners overcame pair of one-run deficits and forced in the game-winning run in the bottom half of the ninth inning to keep alive a current five-game winning streak with a 3-2 nicking of the Copperheads. Mooresville engages in a three-game homestand beginning Thursday night.

