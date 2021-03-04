Mr. Potato Head in the eye of the outrage storm

Mr. Potato Head is back in the news — wait, was Mr. Potato Head ever previously in the news? I seem to remember unsubstantiated reports of a harassment suit from Barbie’s lawyers back in the ’90s, but it appears that matter was settled out of court and never discussed publicly again.

According to media outlets that cover fake outrage and potato-related matters, including The New York Times, toymaker Hasbro initially announced in February it was dropping “Mr.” from the brand name, making the Potato Head characters more gender neutral.

“Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion,” the company said in a statement.

That sure didn’t go over well with people who feel strongly about potato gender.

Radio host Glenn Beck implored his listeners to “buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head” while they can because this is “the end of freedom in America.”

Soon, people were equating the change in Mr. Potato Head branding with the decline of Western civilization, because we don’t have anything else to worry about like a deadly virus or a recently attempted coup.