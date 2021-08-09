'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court

Sigmon also said the district attorney's office is not aware of any other crimes Eric Parker may have committed in North Carolina. Sigmon added that Eric Parker told police that he and Tangela had stolen license tags in other states, offenses that are likely misdemeanors.

Smith ultimately granted Eric Parker a $600,000 bond.

Even that seemed too lenient for Justin Marlow, Michelle Marlow’s widower, who was sitting in the courtroom with other family and friends when the Parkers were brought out in separate hearings.

“I don’t agree with him having any kind of bond,” Justin Marlow said.

Marlow said his “blood run cold” when he saw Tangela appear in court for the first time. “I mean, you’ve got to understand what my family has been through the last six, going on seven months. There’s no end to this. Ever.”

While Tangela Parker did not look over at the family, Justin Marlow said he kept his gaze fixed on her during the hearing.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said he had not reached a decision on whether to pursue the death penalty against Tangela Parker. That choice will be announced at a later hearing, he said.