'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court

Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance in Catawba County court on Monday.
Tangela and Eric Parker evaded law enforcement for six months. They were captured in Phoenix in July.
Tangela is charged with murder while her husband, Eric, faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
Catawba County District Court Judge Clifton Smith informed Tangela Parker that she faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison if convicted. Eric Parker could serve more than 19 years in prison if convicted.
Attorney Victoria Jayne said Tangela Parker has no assets or income and asked the court to designate her as an indigent defendant.
While Tangela is being held without bond, Eric had a bond hearing.
Corey Sherrill, the attorney representing Eric Parker, argued for a bond in the $75,000 range.
Sherrill said that Eric Parker believes he could hold a job and could live with his sister in the area if he were released. He also said that it “was a split-second decision on his part” in response to “a situation created by his wife.”
Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon asked for a bond greater than $100,000. He said Eric Parker had been cooperating with police.
Sigmon also said the district attorney's office is not aware of any other crimes Eric Parker may have committed in North Carolina. Sigmon added that Eric Parker told police that he and Tangela had stolen license tags in other states, offenses that are likely misdemeanors.
Smith ultimately granted Eric Parker a $600,000 bond.
Even that seemed too lenient for Justin Marlow, Michelle Marlow’s widower, who was sitting in the courtroom with other family and friends when the Parkers were brought out in separate hearings.
“I don’t agree with him having any kind of bond,” Justin Marlow said.
Marlow said his “blood run cold” when he saw Tangela appear in court for the first time. “I mean, you’ve got to understand what my family has been through the last six, going on seven months. There’s no end to this. Ever.”
While Tangela Parker did not look over at the family, Justin Marlow said he kept his gaze fixed on her during the hearing.
District Attorney Scott Reilly said he had not reached a decision on whether to pursue the death penalty against Tangela Parker. That choice will be announced at a later hearing, he said.
Michelle Marlow’s mother, Teressia Bowman, said she believed Parker should face capital punishment.