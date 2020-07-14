Names in brand new ball game

What’s in a name?

Don’t ask. You might not like the answer.

These days, obviously, names mean a lot.

Sports programs in particular are among the ones being caught smack in the middle of the conversation in large part due to the mascots many employ. More and more, the talk is not taking place on the complimentary side.

The days of having athletic team nicknames being selected as a way of honoring history, heritage or both appears to be long gone. Many more are being offended rather than appreciative of the manner in which the monikers are being marketed and displayed.

While sports franchises across the nation are among those being scorned of late and urged by protesting parties to make the changes for the sake of correctness, it should be noted that some local programs are also in jeopardy of being targeted among those seeking change. It’s possible that they may be next in line to be the subject of the current growing controversy.

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, a few of the area prep programs may very well want to be on the alert in regards to the current nicknames in place within their athletic departments.

Mooresville High School has employed the use of the Blue Devils as the name of its athletic programs practically since the school’s beginning. It’s a wonder that continues to be the case. By definition, the devil is considered the most powerful evil spirit by a number of religious beliefs. The devil is preached to be the ruler of Hades. Those who perform bad things and cause trouble are also included in the devil category. Granted, it’s just a name, but there are those who view the calling as encouraging the team members to follow the devil’s game plan.