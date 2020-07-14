Names in brand new ball game

What’s in a name?
Don’t ask. You might not like the answer.
These days, obviously, names mean a lot.
Sports programs in particular are among the ones being caught smack in the middle of the conversation in large part due to the mascots many employ. More and more, the talk is not taking place on the complimentary side.
The days of having athletic team nicknames being selected as a way of honoring history, heritage or both appears to be long gone. Many more are being offended rather than appreciative of the manner in which the monikers are being marketed and displayed.
While sports franchises across the nation are among those being scorned of late and urged by protesting parties to make the changes for the sake of correctness, it should be noted that some local programs are also in jeopardy of being targeted among those seeking change. It’s possible that they may be next in line to be the subject of the current growing controversy.
With tongue planted firmly in cheek, a few of the area prep programs may very well want to be on the alert in regards to the current nicknames in place within their athletic departments.
Mooresville High School has employed the use of the Blue Devils as the name of its athletic programs practically since the school’s beginning. It’s a wonder that continues to be the case. By definition, the devil is considered the most powerful evil spirit by a number of religious beliefs. The devil is preached to be the ruler of Hades. Those who perform bad things and cause trouble are also included in the devil category. Granted, it’s just a name, but there are those who view the calling as encouraging the team members to follow the devil’s game plan.
Mooresville is not alone in the area in being so scrutinized.
Lake Norman High School picked the Wildcats as its sports program nickname. By nature, wildcats are savage and quick tempered in their attitude. Noted for their ferocity, they are considered reckless and unsafe in the wildlife society. Among civilians, those who perform duties outside the lines are often referred to as wildcats as well. It’s a wonder the name has stuck around this long without being urged to change.
The beat goes on elsewhere is the area.
South Iredell High School’s athletic programs have been called Vikings since becoming into existence. Noted for their nature of raiding and plundering of their enemies, Vikings are branded as bandits and pirates. Kidnapping for personal pleasure was among the less desirable of traits for those following the Vikings way of life.
West Iredell High School may well be one of the first to make a required change. The program’s Warriors have been in place as long as the school has conducted sports. Most usually associated with Native Americans, warriors are considered to be experienced in warfare. One of the complete opposites of warriors is listed to be civilians in some dictionaries.
At North Iredell High School, Raiders remain on the prowl. Known for executing attacks on enemy territory, raiders are also considered marauders who usually revert to hostile means during the course of conquer.
The list goes on. While careful not to take the offending names lightly, one can almost find the negativity in any team nickname that serves to take all the intended fun out of the sporting competition in the first place.
