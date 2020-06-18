NASCAR Hall of Fame selection a chip off famous family’s block

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has received the right to sit in a seat alongside his late and famous father, Dale Earnhardt, for Mooresville’s sixth such same-family duo as members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Earlier this week, Earnhardt Jr. parlayed his first-time appearing on the HOF ballot into the garnering of the most percentage of votes cast by panel of experts from a number of racing-related branches to help headline the smallest class yet of to-be-enshrined entries.
He will be among the initial mere three-member class in the sport’s history when the official induction ceremony is held later next year, it taking place on the NASCAR HOF’s grounds located in Charlotte. Formally, the threesome will comprise the facility’s Class of 2021.
In all cases previously, including the inaugural 2010 Class that featured the late Earnhardt as a selection coming nine years after he was killed on an last-lap accident in the 2001 Daytona 500, a total of five new classmates were chosen to receive the honor.
This year, as part of a total revamping of the process, only three were so named.
Earnhardt Jr. was among the 10 names serving as nominees on a first-time Modern Era ballot made up of the sport’s more contemporary stars and was joined by another five of those in consideration being listed on a newly-added “Pioneer Ballot” recognizing those whose NASCAR career began in excess of 60 years ago.
From the respective talent pools, the top two vote-getters on the Modern Era roster along with the single leading vote-getter on the Pioneer Ballot were the ones meriting the right to form the latest class.
Though a member of a family tree deeply-rooted in the sport of car racing, with his grandfather Ralph Earnhardt joining his late dad on the list of NASCAR’s all-time Top 50 drivers, Earnhardt Jr. personally piled up the credentials needed to support his case and back his billing as a legitimate Hall of Fame contender.
Proving that popularity has its perks, the third-generation driver was selected on votes cast by his legion of followers fondly referred to as “Junior Nation” as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a total of 15 times during his career.
On the track, Earnhardt also made his presence felt.
He captured back-to-back championship titles on what was then the Busch Series but is now known as the Xfinity Series before making the move into the premier Cup Series circuit. Once there, he was able to stamp his status as a winner when reaching the finish line first in just his 12th career start.
Before retiring full-time from racing in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. racked up 26 wins in the organization’s top-tier division that included a pair of checkered-flag finishes in the prestigious Daytona 500. Of his all-time wins at the Cup Series level, 10 of them came on what could be considered the sport’s fastest tracks — Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway.
In addition to his success experienced on the track, Earnhardt has continued to excel off it as well.
In 2006, he became a team owner when he founded Mooresville-based JR Motorsports. The success rate there has spawned three Xfinity Series championships and counts wins and counting in 47 races.
He remains active in the sport by continuing to make limited cameo appearances on the Xfinity Series circuit. He made his third such showing earlier this month in what may well have been his last such appearance behind the wheel.
Earnhardt is also serving as a race analyst for NBC Sports and also is the host of a popular Dale Jr. Download podcast.
In the latest Hall of Fame balloting, Earnhardt Jr. gathered in a total of 76 percent of the votes among the Modern Era ballots to merit his selection. The picking panel, making their choices virtually for the first-time ever in a showing of continued cautiousness due to the coronavirus pandemic, consisted of NASCAR executives, media representatives and speedway owners from major and history short tracks among additional NASCAR personnel featuring drivers as well as owners. Votes were also received from recognized industry leaders as well as the reigning Cup Series champion.
Also, in keeping with a trend of involving followers, one ballot from a nationwide fan vote also came into play.
All totaled, 65 votes were cast.
Earnhardt Jr. will be joined by fellow Modern Era ballot entry Mike Sefanik as well as single Pioneer Ballot selection Red Farmer as incoming classmates.
With his presence, he will allow the Earnhardts to become the sixth father-and-son pairing to be so saluted. Others with the same bloodlines include: Bill Frances and Bill France Jr.; Lee and Richard Petty; Ned and Dale Jarrett; Buck and Buddy Baker; and Bobby and Davey Allison.
It came close to being an even more localized celebration.
Current Cornelius resident Ricky Rudd, who once owned and operated his own Rudd Performance racing outfit out of Mooresville and can still be seen regularly at Mooresville’s GoPro Motorplex go-kart racing facility, finished a close third in the final Modern Era voting in what was also the former Cup Series’ Rookie of the Year’s first-time showing on the roster. Rudd merited his presence for consideration courtesy of his registering of at least one Cup Series victory over the course of a 16-season consecutive streak. At the time of his retirement, Rudd also held the distinction of making the most all-time starts in Cup Series events.
The formal NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony is currently scheduled to take place in the winter of 2021.