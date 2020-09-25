New cart fleet now fills fairways at MHCC golf course

The rush is now on even more so than before to be among the first to book tee times at the Mooresville-based Mallard Head Country Club course.

That is the case as the public golf-playing facility situated along the shoreline of Lake Norman recently purchased a limited supply of off-the-car-lot spanking brand new golf carts that accounts for one of the latest off-the-course upgrades at the long-established site.

Earlier this week, a tractor-trailer load full of new white E-Z-Go golf carts arrived on the course to help replace some of MHCC’s former fleet of gas-powered carts. A total of 14 new carts were deployed. In return, the course also sold off as many as a dozen of is most worn-out carts to make room in the facility’s covered parking shed.

It accounts for one of the first such bulk replacements of the on-course vehicles since the course first opened back in the late phases of 1979.

The public 18-hole course continues of offer play from as many as four different teeing grounds depending upon the age, level of experience and gender of players.

The new shipment of golf carts is one of the latest additions to the site that also has undergone vast upgrades in its on-the-course playing facility over the past couple of years as well.