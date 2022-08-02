1A sports promo

High school football practice under way, B1
High school football practice under way, B1
Serenity House, the only comfort care home in North Carolina, announced Tuesday that it would permanently close its home in Mooresville at the…
In the race for two seats on the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, Tommy DeWeese received 112 votes or 46.28% to best Kevin Kasel for the Wa…
Throughout his life, Leonard Sullivan had many titles including son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, leader, veteran, editor and publis…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23. For more information regarding specific plots o…
An estimated 2 million gallons of gasoline leaked into a North Carolina nature preserve in August 2020, a pipeline company said Friday in its latest report on the incident.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 17-23.
The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. An…
A glimmer of relief is emerging at the checkout aisle: the return of discounts. Here's where you can find them.
The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center held a special ceremony to recognize its Hospital Liaison and Network Director …