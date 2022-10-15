"A Blessing": Western Mooresville cuts ribbon on new library branch

Since taking over the position of library director in 2016, one project has remained a the top of the list of things that Marian Lytle wanted to accomplish: the addition of a new branch of the Mooresville Public Library on the western side of town.

On Thursday morning, she got to cut the ribbon on that very project.

“This day is a blessing — it’s just so joyful,” Lytle said excitedly. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The Mooresville Public Library celebrated the opening of it’s western branch Thursday, a day before it was set to open fully to the public, with a large turnout of town and county officials as well as officials from Iredell-Statesville Schools and even an appearance from North Carolina State Librarian Michelle Underhill.

The new library, which is located at 614 Brawley School Road, was in discussion long before Lytle took over six years ago. According to Mayor Miles Atkins, the talks have carried on for the better part of two decades as the town searched for the right location.

Eventually, they found it in a building that had been left dormant for a number of years, once home to a pharmacy, near the corner of Williamson and Brawley School roads.

“There were just so many little bumps in the road to get to this day,” Lytle said. “But the town board bought into this dream and made it happen.”

All members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners were in attendance for the event Thursday, but the celebration even attracted former member Thurman Houston, who was a major proponent of the project during his time on the board.

“Sometimes, government is slow. What would this library look like if we had built it 20 years ago? Would it have been this nice?” Houston asked. “Today is the day to have this beautiful library.”

A study done early in Lytle’s tenure as library director revealed that one of the top wishes of residents, especially on the western side of Mooresville, was for a library branch to be added. After that study concluded, the town board began moving more expeditiously toward finding the right solution.

“You want to be able to provide a great level of service for the entire Mooresville community,” Atkins said. “For a long time, there was a paradigm that the town board only worked for the east side of town, but the town board has really embraced all of Mooresville.

“For there to be this presence and for this community to have a space like this is huge.”

For more information about the West Branch of the Mooresville Public LIbrary, visit https://www.mooresvillenc.gov/government/departments/library/.