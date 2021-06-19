A Servant's Heart: MFD chief carries on his father's legacy

On the night of Feb. 23, 1982, a young Curt Deaton was swept out of his bed and into his dad’s car. He, along with his sister, Heather, were all too used to this occurrence. After all, both of their parents served as volunteers on the Mooresville Rescue Squad.
But on this particular night, the Deaton family arrived in Downtown Mooresville to see one of the biggest and most destructive fires in the town’s history burning away at the Western Auto store.
“I was told that I better stay in the truck or I’d get in trouble,” Deaton said. “But I remember sitting in there and just watching downtown burn.”
However, it was nights like these that taught Deaton how much these people that volunteered their time and risked their lives were to the community.
“Those are the things you really remember, they were significant to me as a child,” Deaton said. “There was a realization that (volunteers) are important to the community and people relied on them because not many were willing to do the job.”
The Deaton family, as well as the entire Mooresville community, lost James “Jimmy” Deaton Jr. in May after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 73. But his “servant’s heart” and the legacy of the Deaton family lives on in Curt.
The Deaton family has a long history of serving the Mooresville community. Jimmy’s father, Curt’s grandfather, as well as Curt’s uncle, all served as first responders in volunteer roles as far back as the 1960s.
“I just want to make sure I uphold what my dad did, what my grandfather and uncle did,” Deaton said. “And make sure I do everything I can for the community until I retire.”
Curt began his career as a first responder early, taking his EMT test the day after he graduated from high school. He credits his father with helping both him and his sister with anything they needed to achieve their goals.
As time went on, and Deaton began to rise through the ranks, he got an opportunity to work with his father as a member of the rescue squad.
“We created a good, father-son team,” Deaton said.
Even before he officially joined the rescue squad, and eventually the fire department, Curt had what he called his favorite memory of serving the community with his dad.
“Getting to go around with Dad and help Mooresville clean up from Hurricane Hugo,” Deaton said. “Cleaning up the trees and power was a really great time.”
As time went on, Curt Deaton rose through the ranks to eventually become the chief of the Mooresville Fire Department in 2012. His dad, who had retired after serving on the rescue squad for 30 years, was able to be in attendance when his son was named chief.
“It’s been really fulfilling to carry on in their footsteps,” Deaton said. “I have so much to lose against my family’s name to do something bad for this community.
“There’s a lot of burden that I put on myself and carry around every day,” Deaton continued. “But my dad taught me how to handle that. He was always nice to people and was always trying to help them.”
Deaton credits his father’s calm, unflappable demeanor as one of the key lessons that he learned through the years.
“He would always be so methodical,” he said. “That’s how someone becomes a leader. I use that to this day.”
Jimmy Deaton only got the chance to see his son rise to the rank of chief because he was able to beat cancer the first time it manifested. Fifteen years ago, he was declared cancer free, a victory that Curt and his family viewed as a gift.
“He got to see all his grandkids be born,” Deaton said. “What an awesome, awesome gift we got that we didn’t realize until the end.”
After the first bout with cancer, Curt convinced his dad to move on from his life of serving the community, constantly encouraging his parents to “be selfish” and go spend time for himself and his family.
The thing that Curt Deaton misses most often about his dad is that he’s no longer able to bounce questions and every day events off of someone with three decades of experience in being a first responder.
“It’s hard. I did that a lot,” Deaton said. “But I feel like he prepared me to make those decisions. It’s up to me now.
“And I still have my mom (Kay). I can still bounce stuff off of her.”
Curt Deaton gets to carry on the legacy of having the “servant’s heart” that his dad passed down to him that he got from his dad, serving the people of Mooresville whenever and wherever there is a need. And it all started with a couple of kids in the back of a car watching their parents volunteer their time for the community.
“I don’t regret one bit of riding in the back of that car,” Deaton said. “I think it makes you who you are today.”