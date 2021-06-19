A Servant's Heart: MFD chief carries on his father's legacy

On the night of Feb. 23, 1982, a young Curt Deaton was swept out of his bed and into his dad’s car. He, along with his sister, Heather, were all too used to this occurrence. After all, both of their parents served as volunteers on the Mooresville Rescue Squad.

But on this particular night, the Deaton family arrived in Downtown Mooresville to see one of the biggest and most destructive fires in the town’s history burning away at the Western Auto store.

“I was told that I better stay in the truck or I’d get in trouble,” Deaton said. “But I remember sitting in there and just watching downtown burn.”

However, it was nights like these that taught Deaton how much these people that volunteered their time and risked their lives were to the community.

“Those are the things you really remember, they were significant to me as a child,” Deaton said. “There was a realization that (volunteers) are important to the community and people relied on them because not many were willing to do the job.”

The Deaton family, as well as the entire Mooresville community, lost James “Jimmy” Deaton Jr. in May after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 73. But his “servant’s heart” and the legacy of the Deaton family lives on in Curt.