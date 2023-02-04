Admittedly, Sheila Whitman and Kelly Flynt, sisters from High Point, had experienced nearly every professional milestone in their lives as a team. As nurses, they worked together in an emergency room, they served as charge nurses together, and they both set out to become nurse practitioners together.

Once that last benchmark was crossed, they once again set out together to embark on the biggest step they could take — owning and operating their own urgent care facility.

On Tuesday morning, that dream officially became a reality as they opened Center Pointe Urgent Care, one of the area’s only family owned and operated urgent care offices.

“It’s surreal,” Whitman said. “We’ve been working at this for a long time.”

The culmination of years of planning, Whitman and Flynt, along with Flynt’s sister-in-law Heather Flynt, also a nurse practitioner, overcame numerous challenges to make their collective dream a reality. Between the money needed to open the business, needing to find the right space, and the pandemic starting right as the plans were being set into motion, the obstacles were daunting.

But before all of those things could even be addressed, they had to prove that their business model would work even without having a doctor on staff.

“It can be more difficult to get a loan when there are three female nurse practitioners on the ticket than it would be if there was a doctor,” Whitman said. “But we wanted to keep the business within the family — just us sisters.”

Family is not only the driving force behind the creation of Center Pointe, it is also how the leadership want patients to feel within the practice.

“We want people to feel like family when they walk in,” Whitman said. “We want them to feel comfortable here and not like they’re just another number.”

“This isn’t going to feel like a sterile, corporate facility,” Kelly Flynt added. “This is going to feel warm, fun, and inviting.”

That relationship has already formed between the sisters and some of the patients they have seen at Center Pointe since their soft opening at the end of October.

“We just hope it’s something that the community appreciates,” Flynt added.

Securing the loan needed to open the urgent care wasn’t easy. During the process, Flynt ended up deciding to sell her home to help get the needed funding to complete the loan process.

Once all of the funding was secured, they began searching the Mooresville area for potential spots for the new business. After having a couple of locations fall through at the last moment, they came across the building that would become their home.

The space needed very little structural work done to it to make it suitable for an urgent care facility, but all of the renovation work was done by the sisters in order to get the building up to their standards.

Since locating their business to the Mooresville area, despite their long drive to work each morning from High Point, they couldn’t be happier with the community that they chose to open up shop in.

“This is a beautiful place,” Whitman said. “We’ve had nothing but great interactions with the people of Mooresville so far and we hope to get the chance to help as many of them as we can.”

Center Pointe Urgent Care is located 128 E. Plaza Drive in Mooresville. For more information, visit their website at https://centerpointeurgentcare.com/.