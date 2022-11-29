Amid fight with town, Josh's Farmers Market finds home for Christmas tree lot

Every few minutes, somebody would walk by Josh Graham as he was working outside of his Christmas tree farm and show their appreciation for finding a way to keep his nearly two decade long streak of providing a bit of holiday spirit for the Mooresville community alive.

With each different person that thanked him, Graham’s mood picked up.

After the year that Graham and his family have had trying to keep the farmers market open, a bit of appreciation can go a long way.

“Seeing all the support we’ve gotten, and continue to get, has been unbelievable,” Graham said. “It’s nice to know that we still have the community on our side.”

In the midst of an ongoing fight with the town of Mooresville over zoning ordinances, Graham was unsure at times whether he and his family would even be able to operate their annual tree lot in 2022.

After being forced to vacate their temporary location behind the Lowe’s YMCA, there was a fear that all of trees they had purchased in the spring would have to be sold to other lots. However, by the time they reached their final day behind the YMCA, they had already found a place to call home for the Christmas season.

“As soon as we announced we were closing, Chris from Nest Homes reached out to us and said he had a space that we could use,” Garrett DeWeese said.

That space was a building formerly occupied by a gym at 140 Raceway Drive in Mooresville, not far from either of their previous locations on Williamson Road or behind the YMCA.

“This location works out pretty well for us,” DeWeese added.

Since opening their lot on the morning of Black Friday, Josh’s Farmers Market has already sold more than 700 trees, even despite the location change and the early Thanksgiving date this year.

“We were very fortunate to get offered this location for the Christmas season,” Graham said.

However, despite finding a place to sell their trees this December, Graham and his family are still unsure where they will open up shop in the spring. The first hearing with the Mooresville Board of Adjustments was held Nov. 15, and many members of the Mooresville community showed up to support Josh’s Farmers Market in the fight, packing the meeting room at Mooresville Town Hall.

“To see all those people spend their free time to come out to that just shows how much they support us,” Graham said. “The only reason we’re still fighting this fight is because of them.

“We know that we could take this business model to other communities and be successful, but we’ve been here so long and have people that have been shopping with us for 20 years. It’s a no-brainer, to me at least, that we stay here.”

The farmers market was approached by other local municipalities in recent months to move there and set up shop, but while Graham and his family are keeping their options open regarding opening a second market outside of Mooresville, they will remain committed to the community they have called home for 30 years.

“The support from the community has been tremendous,” DeWeese said. “And we’ve always known that we have that support, but with everything that has gone on with the town, that support has come out in full force. It’s really humbling.”

Josh’s Farmers Market and its Christmas tree lot is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day "until the trees are all sold" and is at 140 Raceway Drive within Lakeside Park in Mooresville.