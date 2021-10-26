Blue Devils look to continue resurgence in season finale

Just over three weeks ago, Mooresville began the month of October with a thud. Playing on a Monday night, the Providence Panthers traveled to Coach Joe Popp Stadium and laid a beatdown on the Blue Devils that left them with a record of 2-4.
However, just a few days from now, Mooresville (5-4, 4-1 GM4) will travel over the bridge from 28115 to 28117 to face off against arch-rival Lake Norman for the chance to lock up second place, and an automatic berth into the 4A West playoff bracket.
“Our guys are resilient. We’ve challenged them every day at practice to get better and I think they’ve done that,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “The hope is that by weeks nine and 10 that your team is playing as well as they have all year.”
After rolling off three consecutive conference wins, the Blue Devils are playing their best football of the season heading into the season finale against the Wildcats. In their three wins, they have outscored their opponents 106-27, winning games by an average of 26.3 points. A big part of Mooresville’s resurgence in the second half of the season has been backup quarterback Sebastian Brown.
The senior, who was inserted into the starting lineup on Oct. 4, provided a spark for the Blue Devil offense that they hadn’t had in their first five games of the season. Since coming in for the injured Jamere Cherry, Brown has thrown for 730 yards and eight touchdowns.
“We hated to lose Jamere to injury,” Nixon said. “But Sebastian has come in and done an awesome job for us. Good things happen when you’re efficient on offense.”
A sizable amount of the Blue Devils’ turnaround, however, can be attributed to a noticeable decline in their strength of opponent as the month of October went on. Early in the season, Mooresville faced three of the top teams in the state in Hough (9-0), Davie (6-3), and Providence (5-4) in nonconference play while facing the class of the Greater Metro Conference, Hickory Ridge (7-2, 5-0 GM4), in mid-September.
“We’ve played some really good football teams,” Nixon said. “It’s been a battle every week for us.”
As the final test to see if their resurgence was real or bolstered by a relaxed schedule, the Blue Devils will travel to Lake Norman (7-2, 4-1 GM4) for what will be Nixon’s first real taste of the rivalry.
“Our kids are excited to play,” Nixon said. “Obviously it’s a rivalry game, but it also has a lot of playoff implications. You always want the last game of the season to be as important as this one will be.”
Nixon told his team following the loss to Hickory Ridge earlier this season that their playoffs had to start early, that every game had to be a win or they wouldn’t qualify come the end of the season. For the game, the Blue Devils will spend a lot of time this week preparing for the Wildcats’ option offense.
“They do a great job over there of being a disciplined, ball-control team,” Nixon said. “You have to do your job and be alert. Everybody is going to have a job this week.”
First and foremost, the job will be to win in the most hostile environment that the Blue Devils will face all year, but the crowd noise doesn’t concern Nixon.
“We have a great atmosphere over here too, so our kids will be prepared for that,” he said. “I think they’ll be excited to play in front of such a big crowd.”