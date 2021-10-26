Blue Devils look to continue resurgence in season finale

Just over three weeks ago, Mooresville began the month of October with a thud. Playing on a Monday night, the Providence Panthers traveled to Coach Joe Popp Stadium and laid a beatdown on the Blue Devils that left them with a record of 2-4.

However, just a few days from now, Mooresville (5-4, 4-1 GM4) will travel over the bridge from 28115 to 28117 to face off against arch-rival Lake Norman for the chance to lock up second place, and an automatic berth into the 4A West playoff bracket.

“Our guys are resilient. We’ve challenged them every day at practice to get better and I think they’ve done that,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “The hope is that by weeks nine and 10 that your team is playing as well as they have all year.”

After rolling off three consecutive conference wins, the Blue Devils are playing their best football of the season heading into the season finale against the Wildcats. In their three wins, they have outscored their opponents 106-27, winning games by an average of 26.3 points. A big part of Mooresville’s resurgence in the second half of the season has been backup quarterback Sebastian Brown.