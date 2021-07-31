BOBW Cares: 'Back 2 School Bash' offers free basketball clinic for kids

With the end of Summer vacation just a few weeks away, kids and parents are looking for ways to make the most of the time they have left before school starts back up.
How does a free basketball clinic and cookout sound?
That is exactly the opportunity that they will have when Best of Both Worlds (BOBW) Cares holds its sixth Annual Morris Holmes Back 2 School Bash on Sunday at the Talbert Recreation Center in Mooresville.
“We try to do our best and do right by the community,” Damien Argrett said. “For us, this is just our way to say thanks to the community.”
The event will start with a 45-minute basketball clinic that is open to the first 50 kids that arrive. Argrett, a former professional basketball player, and his team of coaches instruct the children through a series of drills.
“I’ve got guys that played professionally and coached collegially running this clinic, so it gives kids a great opportunity to work with guys who really know the game of basketball,” Argrett, president of BOBW Cares, said. “So whether they’ve been playing their entire lives or just want to come out to the clinic, we want to ensure they have a good experience.”
After the clinic, BOBW Cares will serve dinner, free of charge, to all of the kids in attendance, along with their parents, before playing some games with both the kids and parents to close the event.
However, perhaps the most important part of the entire event is that BOBW Cares will be giving each child that walks through the doors a backpack full of school supplies for the upcoming school year.
“For the people that really need these supplies, it gives their parents a few extra dollars to spend on other things that they need,” Argrett said. “But we just want to make sure that every kid that walks through those gym doors walks away with school supplies, even if that means a quick run to the store to get more supplies.”
For the event, which is named for Argrett’s father who passed away when he was in high school, BOBW Cares has prepared 100 bookbags of school supplies to give away.