Brawley School students celebrate International Peace Day with pinwheels

The occasional sound of a car horn broke through the standard noise of Brawley School Road, but for one morning, it wasn’t to signify displeasure with another driver, it was to support the kids planting pinwheels in the ground as a celebration of the International Day of Peace.

“I have to say that I’m very proud of my students,” Edelweiss Vogel, visual arts teacher at The Brawley School, said. “They got very involved and took it very personally, especially when they saw it outside.”

After days of delay due to inclement weather, Vogel’s art students finally got to plant their pinwheels in the ground in front of The Brawley School last Friday afternoon to be a part of a nationwide initiative that celebrates the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 every year.

As a part of the project, the students were given a square sheet of paper to decorate with whatever images and messages that they personally believe represents a message of peace. Many of the 163 pinwheels that were designed included the international symbol of peace, but others took the kind of creative liberty that Vogel hoped that the idea of peace would inspire in her students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}