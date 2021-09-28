Brawley School students celebrate International Peace Day with pinwheels

The occasional sound of a car horn broke through the standard noise of Brawley School Road, but for one morning, it wasn’t to signify displeasure with another driver, it was to support the kids planting pinwheels in the ground as a celebration of the International Day of Peace.
“I have to say that I’m very proud of my students,” Edelweiss Vogel, visual arts teacher at The Brawley School, said. “They got very involved and took it very personally, especially when they saw it outside.”
After days of delay due to inclement weather, Vogel’s art students finally got to plant their pinwheels in the ground in front of The Brawley School last Friday afternoon to be a part of a nationwide initiative that celebrates the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 every year.
As a part of the project, the students were given a square sheet of paper to decorate with whatever images and messages that they personally believe represents a message of peace. Many of the 163 pinwheels that were designed included the international symbol of peace, but others took the kind of creative liberty that Vogel hoped that the idea of peace would inspire in her students.
“I told them that peace doesn’t need to be related to war,” she said. “It could be peace of mind, a freedom from disagreement. For me, peace could even be represented by a cup of coffee. Different people have different views of peace.”
International Peace Day was first celebrated in 1980 and was recognized by the United Nations in 1981.
However, the students in Vogel’s classes didn’t just stop at creating pinwheels for the display, some even helped to get the message spread inside and outside the school.
“I have some students that designed a poster to put around the school,” Vogel said. “I have other students that wanted to put out a press release to notify the press of what they were doing and still others that offered to be photographers.”
With the students fully diving into the project, Vogel was able to watch them embrace the message of peace that it was intended to spread.
“It’s a real, authentic experience,” Vogel said. “This isn’t a drawing that is going to get stuck in their sketchbook. People are going to see it and the kids enjoy that.”