Broy family tradition aims to bring joy to Mooresville

When people turn the corner to drive down Scanlon Drive, the Broy house is hard to miss. With Christmas decorations and lights taking up nearly every square foot of useable space in their front yard, their side yards, and even some decorations on the roof, it’s easy to see how Steve Broy and his family have assembled one of the more popular Christmas displays in Mooresville. But the first question most people ask is “why?” For that question, Broy has a simple answer.

“It’s for the kids … it’s all for the kids,” Broy said. “Seeing the smiles on their faces when they see all of this is what makes it all worth it.”

A Broy family tradition that began more than four decades ago with just a couple of decorations at their apartment in New York has grown exponentially over the years, eventually turning into the behemoth display that exists at 191 Scanlon Drive today.

Their front yard, with the new additions for 2022 of a 20-foot tree made of lights and an inflatable on the roof, consists of a display of more than 100 lawn decorations, both inflatable and plastic, and hundreds of feet of Christmas lights. In total, the entire set up takes more than 40 hours to complete, meaning that the family has to begin planning before Halloween.

“We get it up, little by little, each day starting around Halloween,” Broy said. “This year, we finished the weekend before Thanksgiving.”

Every year, Broy and his son, Stephen, take notes of where things should be and how extension cords should be laid out to make the next year that much easier.

However, the Broys not only lost nearly their entire Christmas collection, they could have lost their entire house in a fire. In 2017, a fire was started in their garage and, while destroying much of the garage’s contents at the time, which included the decorations, likely was slowed down just enough by the large stacks of decorations in the rafters of the garage.

“Chief (Curt) Deaton (Mooresville Fire-Rescue) told me that if it weren’t for decorations up there, we would have lost the whole house,” Broy said. “The fire had to burn through all of that to get to the roof and it never did.”

Over the last five years, the family has built the display back to its former glory and beyond, still with the same goal in mind each year.

“It’s worth every penny to make people happy,” Broy said.