 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Broy family tradition aims to bring joy to Mooresville

  • 0

When people turn the corner to drive down Scanlon Drive, the Broy house is hard to miss. With Christmas decorations and lights taking up nearly every square foot of useable space in their front yard, their side yards, and even some decorations on the roof, it’s easy to see how Steve Broy and his family have assembled one of the more popular Christmas displays in Mooresville. But the first question most people ask is “why?” For that question, Broy has a simple answer.

“It’s for the kids … it’s all for the kids,” Broy said. “Seeing the smiles on their faces when they see all of this is what makes it all worth it.”

A Broy family tradition that began more than four decades ago with just a couple of decorations at their apartment in New York has grown exponentially over the years, eventually turning into the behemoth display that exists at 191 Scanlon Drive today.

People are also reading…

Their front yard, with the new additions for 2022 of a 20-foot tree made of lights and an inflatable on the roof, consists of a display of more than 100 lawn decorations, both inflatable and plastic, and hundreds of feet of Christmas lights. In total, the entire set up takes more than 40 hours to complete, meaning that the family has to begin planning before Halloween.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“We get it up, little by little, each day starting around Halloween,” Broy said. “This year, we finished the weekend before Thanksgiving.”

Every year, Broy and his son, Stephen, take notes of where things should be and how extension cords should be laid out to make the next year that much easier.

However, the Broys not only lost nearly their entire Christmas collection, they could have lost their entire house in a fire. In 2017, a fire was started in their garage and, while destroying much of the garage’s contents at the time, which included the decorations, likely was slowed down just enough by the large stacks of decorations in the rafters of the garage.

“Chief (Curt) Deaton (Mooresville Fire-Rescue) told me that if it weren’t for decorations up there, we would have lost the whole house,” Broy said. “The fire had to burn through all of that to get to the roof and it never did.”

Over the last five years, the family has built the display back to its former glory and beyond, still with the same goal in mind each year.

“It’s worth every penny to make people happy,” Broy said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages

Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act. A spokesman for Duke Energy said at a news conference with local officials on Sunday that the damage caused the night before could take days to repair. Power was out for roughly 37,000 customers Sunday. In response, officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. County schools will be closed Monday. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says authorities have not determined a motivation.

Earthquake rattles North Carolina mountains, with hundreds feeling it, geologists say

Earthquake rattles North Carolina mountains, with hundreds feeling it, geologists say

Hundreds of people were rattled by an earthquake late Wednesday in the North Carolina mountains 100 miles west of Charlotte, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The ripple effect was felt at least 271 miles away, in the southeastern part of the state, officials say. It happened at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and registered as a 2.7 magnitude, which is considered mild. No damage was ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever