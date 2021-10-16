Carrying on the legacy: Mooresville Ford celebrates 60 years

An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades worth of accomplishments.
At a first glance the typewriter may seem out of place next to something like a letter from Henry Ford II, but for reasons completely unrelated to the dealership, it may be the most important artifact in the trophy case.
“When my dad was in high school, he learned to type,” Jeff Shoe said. “After he was sent off to basic training, his superior officer called him in… and had him type up his transfer papers. He ended up being shipped off to Australia in 1943 while the rest of his platoon (the Army 24th Infantry) was sent to the Pacific Theater where they were almost completely wiped out.
“So, dad learning how to type pretty much saved his life,” Shoe continued. “If he hadn’t done that, none of this would have happened.”
Because of a typewriter, the business that Jeff’s father, Grady Shoe, started back in 1961 was able to celebrate its 60th year serving the Mooresville community on Oct. 3.
“It would mean everything in the world to him to see this place still going strong,” Shoe said. “He’d be extremely proud to see everything that’s going on today.”
Grady Shoe opened Mooresville Ford at the corner of West Iredell Avenue and Broad Street in downtown Mooresville in October 1961, where they would continue to operate until 2001 when they moved to their current location on Plaza Drive.
Jeff Shoe took over as the head of the dealership in 2007 when his father passed away. According to Jeff, his father was still involved with the dealership until just prior to his death, continuing to carry out the legacy on customer service and community involvement that he wanted to leave at the dealership.
“We’re just proud to play a small role in this community wherever we can,” Shoe said. “Being part of the community means giving back… that’s just what a community is. They help each other.”
For years, Mooresville Ford has been involved with many of the nonprofit organizations in the town, including Mooresville Christian Mission, which occupied their old building in downtown Mooresville until recently, FeedNC, and so on. They also have been providing a vehicle to the Mooresville Graded School District’s Teacher of the Year for more than a decade.
To celebrate their 60th anniversary, Mooresville Ford also began an initiative that they’re calling their 60 Days of Giving. Beginning back on Oct. 3, a portion of the price of each vehicle sold is being donated to local charities.
“This is just one of the main things that we feel strongly about,” Shoe said. “You just have to be involved and give back. I feel like we do a pretty good job of that.”
The dealership also looks to be staying within the Shoe family for the foreseeable future. Jeff’s son, Grant Shoe, has worked his way to the position of sales manager at the dealership. Many other employees of the dealership have been there long enough to have worked with Grady Shoe, as well.
“We try to focus on the people we have here,” Jeff Shoe said. “And, as a result, we have some really fun people that work here. My dad was always really proud of the people we have here.”
As the dealership enters its seventh decade, it looks to be going as strong as ever.
“Everything is just like when he left,” Shoe said. “I’m still here, his grandson is here … we’re just trying to keep it going every day.”