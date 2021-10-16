Carrying on the legacy: Mooresville Ford celebrates 60 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Shoe took over as the head of the dealership in 2007 when his father passed away. According to Jeff, his father was still involved with the dealership until just prior to his death, continuing to carry out the legacy on customer service and community involvement that he wanted to leave at the dealership.

“We’re just proud to play a small role in this community wherever we can,” Shoe said. “Being part of the community means giving back… that’s just what a community is. They help each other.”

For years, Mooresville Ford has been involved with many of the nonprofit organizations in the town, including Mooresville Christian Mission, which occupied their old building in downtown Mooresville until recently, FeedNC, and so on. They also have been providing a vehicle to the Mooresville Graded School District’s Teacher of the Year for more than a decade.

To celebrate their 60th anniversary, Mooresville Ford also began an initiative that they’re calling their 60 Days of Giving. Beginning back on Oct. 3, a portion of the price of each vehicle sold is being donated to local charities.

“This is just one of the main things that we feel strongly about,” Shoe said. “You just have to be involved and give back. I feel like we do a pretty good job of that.”