'Cats claim third place in East Lincoln Winter Jam

DENVER — With 34 seconds to play and Lake Norman nursing a one-point lead, Tre McKinnon stepped to the foul line. The freshman calmly knocked down both free throws to extend his team’s lead to three.

Twenty-six seconds later, McKinnon knocked down another pair of free throws to seal the Wildcats’ 61-56 win over East Lincoln to claim third place in the Mustangs’ Winter Jam tournament on Thursday night.

“For a freshman to step up there and knock those down, that’s huge,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “I’d assume to have (Tre) on the line as anybody else on the team.”

In a game that never saw either team lead by more than six points, free throw shooting was always going to play a huge role in deciding the outcome. The Wildcats’ final six points all came at the foul line after a clutch three-pointer from Cole Callaway put them ahead with 2:52 to play.

However, those nine points scored in the final 2:52 accounted for well over half of their offensive output in the final quarter, putting the Wildcats’ defense in the spotlight to come up with stops over the final eight minutes of the game. They answered the call, only allowing the Mustangs to score nine points.