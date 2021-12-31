'Cats claim third place in East Lincoln Winter Jam

DENVER — With 34 seconds to play and Lake Norman nursing a one-point lead, Tre McKinnon stepped to the foul line. The freshman calmly knocked down both free throws to extend his team’s lead to three.
Twenty-six seconds later, McKinnon knocked down another pair of free throws to seal the Wildcats’ 61-56 win over East Lincoln to claim third place in the Mustangs’ Winter Jam tournament on Thursday night.
“For a freshman to step up there and knock those down, that’s huge,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “I’d assume to have (Tre) on the line as anybody else on the team.”
In a game that never saw either team lead by more than six points, free throw shooting was always going to play a huge role in deciding the outcome. The Wildcats’ final six points all came at the foul line after a clutch three-pointer from Cole Callaway put them ahead with 2:52 to play.
However, those nine points scored in the final 2:52 accounted for well over half of their offensive output in the final quarter, putting the Wildcats’ defense in the spotlight to come up with stops over the final eight minutes of the game. They answered the call, only allowing the Mustangs to score nine points.
“I’m very satisfied with how our defense has played this season, and for me, that’s saying a lot because that’s where I like to win games,” Hodges said. “We’re able to score, but if teams slow us down like East Lincoln did, we’re still able to get stops.”
In the second half, the Wildcat defense allowed just 23 points, keeping Mustang leading scorer Andrew Bean to just two made field goals over the final 16 minutes.
“We had to make a couple of adjustments. Once we stopped the entry pass into (Bean), we were much better,” Hodges said. “Trent Steinhour was the key to us being able to stop that.”
Steinhour, who finished the game with a season-high 11 points, was able to use his 6’7” frame to frustrate the much smaller Bean for long stretches while Davis Wagner was on the bench due to foul trouble.
Wagner, who still managed a nine-point outing, was just one of many Wildcats in foul trouble on Thursday. All of the starting five ended the game with at least three fouls, in total accounting for all 19 of the fouls called on Lake Norman during the game.
“It was tough for us tonight,” Hodges said. “We had to play long stretches without two guys (Alex Gruber and Wagner) that we count on to play a lot of minutes.”
Wagner fouled out after picking up his fourth and fifth fouls on consecutive possessions early in the fourth, pressing Steinhour into crunch time minutes.
Gruber, the team’s primary offensive initiator, sat most of the fourth quarter after picking up his fourth foul with under a second to play in the third. He re-entered the game with 2:29 to play to help his team navigate the Mustangs’ effective full-court press. Despite the foul trouble, Gruber finished the game with eight points.
Leading the Wildcats in scoring, once again, was Callaway, whose trio of three-pointers helped him to 14 points in the game. Callaway’s eight first-quarter points also led Lake Norman to their best opening quarter performance of the season.
Lake Norman will now enter the bulk of their Greater Metro Conference schedule at 10-2, with their only losses coming to West Cabarrus and J.M. Robinson.
“I think we’ve found a bunch of guys that we can trust to be on the floor,” Hodges said of his team’s non-conference performance. “I think we’re deeper than a lot of the teams in the conference and that’s pretty big.”
The Wildcats will travel to Hickory Ridge on Jan. 4 before coming back home to face pre-season conference favorite Cox Mill on Jan. 7.