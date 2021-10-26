'Cats look for second victory over rival in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, in the weeks leading up to the marquee matchup, Lake Norman has been inconsistent, especially on offense, despite what their 4-1 record in conference may indicate. In the Wildcats’ five Greater Metro games, they’ve averaged just 14.2 points and found the end zone a total of nine times. For comparison, Mooresville has scored 18 in the same time frame.

“A wise man once told me that if you score 28 points in a high school football game, you should win a lot of games,” Oliphant said. “That’s always the goal, but we’ve struggled. Part of it is shooting ourselves in the foot. There’s been opportunities for us to score and we’ve either gotten called for a penalty or turned the ball over.”

As a sign of their struggles finishing games off, the Wildcats have only scored one touchdown in the second half of a game in conference play. It came after recovering a surprise onside kick against West Cabarrus.

Because of this, the Wildcats have been relying on their defense to win games. The Lake Norman defense has allowed just 12.8 points per game in conference play and has repeatedly come up clutch with late, game-winning stops.