'Cats look for second victory over rival in 2021

The chants began late in Lake Norman’s game against West Cabarrus on Oct. 1.
“We want Mooresville … We want Mooresville.”
The student section chanted it again the next week and again the week after that. As the final seconds ticked off the clock ahead of the Wildcats’ (7-2, 4-1 GM4) 25-14 win at South Iredell last Friday night, the student section brought it back one last time.
“We want Mooresville … We want Mooresville.”
Well, now they get their wish. The Blue Devils (5-4, 4-1 GM4) are coming to their place Friday night in a game that will decide who finishes second in the inaugural season of Greater Metro Conference play.
“Now that this game is here, we’ve got to go to work,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “I know they’re looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to it.”
This will be the 20th matchup between the Blue Devils and Wildcats dating back to Lake Norman’s first season in 2002. So far, the wins advantage belongs to Mooresville, which is 13-6 against the Wildcats. However, since the ‘Cats’ first win over their archrival in 2008, the split has been nearly even with Lake Norman winning six games and Mooresville winning seven.
The Wildcats also won the most recent matchup back in the spring of 2021, handily beating Mooresville 33-6, the program’s most lopsided win over their cross-town rival ever.
However, in the weeks leading up to the marquee matchup, Lake Norman has been inconsistent, especially on offense, despite what their 4-1 record in conference may indicate. In the Wildcats’ five Greater Metro games, they’ve averaged just 14.2 points and found the end zone a total of nine times. For comparison, Mooresville has scored 18 in the same time frame.
“A wise man once told me that if you score 28 points in a high school football game, you should win a lot of games,” Oliphant said. “That’s always the goal, but we’ve struggled. Part of it is shooting ourselves in the foot. There’s been opportunities for us to score and we’ve either gotten called for a penalty or turned the ball over.”
As a sign of their struggles finishing games off, the Wildcats have only scored one touchdown in the second half of a game in conference play. It came after recovering a surprise onside kick against West Cabarrus.
Because of this, the Wildcats have been relying on their defense to win games. The Lake Norman defense has allowed just 12.8 points per game in conference play and has repeatedly come up clutch with late, game-winning stops.
“I would much rather be on a team with a strong defense,” Oliphant said. “It’s hard to score points. I’ve watched our guys get better every week, but we’re going to continue to try and get even better.”
Given the eagerness of the students not on the team for their chance to watch the Wildcats face off against Mooresville, Oliphant knows how important it is to get his team to be able to control their emotions on Friday night.
“With big games comes big emotions. You can’t let your emotions control you,” he said. “You always have to play with high energy, but you can’t be so jacked up that you jump offsides or miss an assignment. That’s easy to do in big games.
“A game like this is kind of like a roller coaster,” he continued. “The only way you get hurt is if you jump off. You just have to ride out the emotions.”
Lake Norman has been great on the roller coasters this year, hanging tough to win three games with defensive stops in the final seconds.
“Our guys have played in close games,” Oliphant said. “And every game in this rivalry, other than last year, has been close. I anticipate both teams to bring their A-game and the last team standing will win.”