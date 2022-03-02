'Cats playoff run ends in regional semifinals as offense sputters

“In a game that is this deep in the playoffs, with teams that are this good, how can we let this stuff go?” Graham said. “We lost that game for ourselves, though. We’re not going to play the victim.”

The Wildcats were more than willing to indulge in the physical play on their defensive end as well, despite the foul calls. Their defense made nothing easy on the Cougars, forcing a myriad of turnovers in the second half that allowed the Wildcats to remain in the game despite their offensive troubles.

“We put a lot of pressure on them. I don’t think they’ve seen the kind of pressure that we can bring all season,” Graham said. “They were able to adjust and put us in some situations that we weren’t prepared for and they took advantage.”

Despite their offensive struggles, Lewis-Williams still posted a game-high 15 points in the loss. She also grabbed 11 rebounds to notch her 11th double-double of the season. However, she was held scoreless in the fourth quarter after picking up her third and fourth fouls in quick succession in the first 1:08 of the quarter. She checked back in with 3:07 to play, but the Wildcats were down 40-35 before she got to touch the ball on offense.