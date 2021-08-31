'Cats ready to renew cross-county rivalry with Statesville

The COVID-shortened 2020 spring season caused a lot of rivalry games across the state to be paused for one reason or another. For Lake Norman (2-0) and Statesville, the matchup was skipped in the spring because the two programs weren’t in the same conference. It was the first time since 2002, Lake Norman’s inaugural season, that the Wildcats and Greyhounds (2-0) didn’t meet on the gridiron.
The programs get to renew their rivalry on Friday night.
“Anytime you get to play a county opponent, it’s a big game,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “A lot of these guys know each other and grew up playing with and against, so getting to play games like this is a lot of fun.”
The Wildcats will travel up to Greyhound Hollow for the first time since 2017 with a team that was rejuvenated by its win over Mitchell, one of the top 1A teams in North Carolina, last Friday night. After giving up 114 yards on the ground to the Mountaineers in the first half, the Wildcats only allowed 74 in the second half, stifling an offense that had given them problems in the early going.
“You need to play a game where the other team tries to punch you in the mouth because that’s what we try to do to people. It’s good to get a taste of your own medicine,” Oliphant said. “I think we got a lot out of that game in regards to figuring out who our kids are and how tough we are.”
Another tough test presents itself for the Lake Norman defense when they have to face Zamari Stevenson, Elijah Munoz, and a potent Statesville offense. That has put up an average of 34 points in the first two games of the season.
In those games, Stevenson has thrown for 103 yards and two touchdowns and run for another 185 and three scores. Munoz has added 106 passing yards and three touchdowns of his own in an offense that can line either player up at the quarterback position and still be effective.
“Stevenson is a tremendous athlete. He can get missin’ in a hurry,” Oliphant said. “Nunez is the same way. We’ve got to stop whoever they snap the football to because that’s who they’ll want to run the football. We’ve got to do a better job this week.”
Emphasizing stopping the quarterback run is certainly needed for a Wildcat defense that gave up 157 yards to Mitchell quarterback Ty Turbyfill last week.
However, one of Lake Norman’s best strategies for slowing down potent offenses is keeping them off the field. In their game against Michell, the ‘Cats ran the ball 34 times for 270 yards, an average of 7.9 yards per carry. While it was speedster AJ Baker that picked up yards in big bunches for Lake Norman, leading the team with 102 yards on just six carries, it was Caleb Douthit that served as the workhorse for the Wildcat offense.
The senior running back carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown last Friday. Of those yards, 67 came in the second half after he had time to wear down the Mountaineer defense.
“I can’t say even good things about him,” Oliphant said. “Caleb really put the offense on his back and willed us to victory by getting the tough yards. I’m glad we don’t have to worry about tackling him.”
Douthit and the Wildcat offense will themselves face a challenge from a Greyhound defense that gave up just 93 yards to South Iredell’s strong running game in week two.
Kickoff between the Wildcats and Greyhounds in Statesville is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.