'Cats ready to renew cross-county rivalry with Statesville

The COVID-shortened 2020 spring season caused a lot of rivalry games across the state to be paused for one reason or another. For Lake Norman (2-0) and Statesville, the matchup was skipped in the spring because the two programs weren’t in the same conference. It was the first time since 2002, Lake Norman’s inaugural season, that the Wildcats and Greyhounds (2-0) didn’t meet on the gridiron.

The programs get to renew their rivalry on Friday night.

“Anytime you get to play a county opponent, it’s a big game,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “A lot of these guys know each other and grew up playing with and against, so getting to play games like this is a lot of fun.”

The Wildcats will travel up to Greyhound Hollow for the first time since 2017 with a team that was rejuvenated by its win over Mitchell, one of the top 1A teams in North Carolina, last Friday night. After giving up 114 yards on the ground to the Mountaineers in the first half, the Wildcats only allowed 74 in the second half, stifling an offense that had given them problems in the early going.