Cawley's search for Selena continues as they 'hope for a Christmas miracle'

The holiday season is the time, more than any other point during the year, that brings families and friends together. But, as with everything in 2020, that has been tested. With people being asked not to travel, many are making hard decisions on whether to see loved ones or not.
Unfortunately for the Cawley family, they won’t be whole no matter how far they travel.
Selena is still missing.
“There’s a couple of Christmas songs that I think of,” Brian Cawley said. “Between ‘Blue Christmas’ and ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’, whenever they come on it really strikes home.”
As of Christmas Day, Selena Cawley has been missing for 135 days - and worse yet, there has been little to no sign of her in months. No communication, no lead, just silence. So what is traditionally a family-centric time of year feels empty in the Cawley House.
“Selena was the big Christmas decorator in the family,” Anne Cawley said. “One of our daughters told us that she couldn’t do it this year because she couldn’t do it without Selena.”
Eventually, they put up the decorations to try to maintain a small sense of normalcy. For the sake of their younger children, the Cawley family is even keeping with some of their traditions. Anne Cawley even scheduled a photographer for the family’s annual Christmas pictures before realizing that she can’t have pictures made without Selena.
“Christmas is supposed to be a happy time of year,” Anne Cawley said. “I think if we ignored it, it would be stressful for them.”
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Brian Cawley began holding out hope for a Christmas miracle - that some piece of evidence or a tip from a concerned citizen would lead them to have their daughter home for Christmas. But no such lead ever came.
In mid-October, the Cawley family was able to get the local branch of the FBI onto their case in a supporting role to the Mooresville Police Department, but so far, that has turned up nothing. The family even went as far as hiring their own private investigator, but that too got them no closer to finding Selena.
“I’ve spoken to agents directly in the (local FBI) office,” Brian Cawley said. “They said because they have no proof that it was an abduction or that she has been transported across state lines, they can only serve in a supporting role.”
“I go between concerned and frustrated every day,” Anne Cawley said. “In these situations, you’re looking for someone to blame because it’s easier to do that than assume the worst, but the longer it goes, the more concerned I get.”
Selena’s 16th birthday came and went without her at home on Oct. 28. Thanksgiving just a few weeks after that, and now Christmas and New Year’s with no new news - something they never thought was a possibility when she went missing on Aug. 12.
“Four months ago, that would have seemed like an eternity - of course, she would be home by then,” Anne Cawley said. “And now we’re here and we’re no closer.”
“I never would have guessed that, after four months, we would be essentially where we were in late August,” Brian Cawley added.
Over the months, the community involvement in helping the Cawley’s find Selena has waned a bit. The Facebook page “Praying for Selena Cawley” is not as active as it once was, but there are still those out there actively searching for her.
Just a few weeks ago, the Cawleys received a report that someone thought they had seen Selena in a neighborhood on the eastern side of Mooresville. The girl spotted was not Selena. But even though the report ended up being false, it showed the family that the community is still keeping their eyes open for any sign of their missing daughter.
Her name is known nationally now as well. She has been registered in both the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) to help expand the knowledge of her disappearance.
“I don’t want people to forget and I don’t want people to stop looking,” Anne Cawley said. “But being asked if there’s any new news or updates is a constant reminder.”