Cawley's search for Selena continues as they 'hope for a Christmas miracle'

“Christmas is supposed to be a happy time of year,” Anne Cawley said. “I think if we ignored it, it would be stressful for them.”

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Brian Cawley began holding out hope for a Christmas miracle - that some piece of evidence or a tip from a concerned citizen would lead them to have their daughter home for Christmas. But no such lead ever came.

In mid-October, the Cawley family was able to get the local branch of the FBI onto their case in a supporting role to the Mooresville Police Department, but so far, that has turned up nothing. The family even went as far as hiring their own private investigator, but that too got them no closer to finding Selena.

“I’ve spoken to agents directly in the (local FBI) office,” Brian Cawley said. “They said because they have no proof that it was an abduction or that she has been transported across state lines, they can only serve in a supporting role.”

“I go between concerned and frustrated every day,” Anne Cawley said. “In these situations, you’re looking for someone to blame because it’s easier to do that than assume the worst, but the longer it goes, the more concerned I get.”