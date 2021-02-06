 Skip to main content
Charlotte-based real estate group announces plans for new apartment complex in Mooresville
Charlotte-based real estate group announces plans for new apartment complex in Mooresville

  • Updated
Granger_1.jpg

This is a rendering of the new development.

 Courtesy of Elevation Real Estate Group

More apartments will be coming to southern Mooresville in the spring of 2022.

Elevation Real Estate Group, based out of Charlotte, announced the purchase of 18.6 acres near the intersection of U.S. 21 and East Waterlynn Road. They plan to use the acquired land to build a new 204-unit multi-family, mixed-use complex that they are calling Granger Village. Great Lakes Capital will partner with Elevation on the project.

“Granger Village is our first foray into multi-family development after over 25 years of experience in retail development and will diversify our investment portfolio,” Chris La Mack, principal of Elevation Real Estate Group said. “Though we develop real estate throughout the Southeastern United States, we look forward to continuing to utilize our experience in development projects here in our own backyard.”

The project will begin construction in the spring of 2021 with leasing planned to begin some time towards the tail end of this year. According to the statement released by Elevation, the buildings will have a "more urban look than traditional garden style."

Elevation also plans for the buildings to be mixed-use with more than 15,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and medical office space available.

For more information about the new apartment complex, visit www.grangervillage.com.

