Chilling Props: Gavin Schmidt's terrifying collection garners YouTube popularity

As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowing down, stopping, and sometimes even backing up to get a glimpse of Gavin’s collection.
Why did they stop? Well, these weren’t standard, everyday Halloween decorations. In the Schmidt’s front yard now sat roughly 50 animatronics, ranging from 9-foot-tall clowns to zombies and various other creepy forms designed to jump out and scare passersby.
Since last year, Schmidt, a 14-year-old Mooresville resident, has amassed a collection of 90 of these Halloween animatronics, dating all the way back to 2011. But, front and center to all the ones he displayed in his driveway that afternoon was the one that inspired him to start his collection, an animatronic called “Man’s Possessed Friend.”
“That one scared me so bad when I first saw it,” Schmidt said.
By the end of the Halloween season in 2020, Schmidt and his family had acquired more than 20 of the animatronics, but the drive to find more was still there.
“We went really crazy (this year),” Nathan Schmidt, Gavin’s father, said. “For his birthday, we took him out to a convention called Transworld in St. Louis. It’s where haunted houses get their stuff. We also drove to New Jersey for the Spirit Halloween convention.”
So, now having 90 of these animatronics, the question became what to do with them when they weren’t outside scaring people. It was Gavin’s interest in how things worked that gave him an idea.
On Nov. 20, 2020, Gavin created a YouTube channel and posted his first video unboxing an animatronic called “Cocooned Corpse.” From there, the channel “Chilling Props” was born.
On his channel, Gavin posts videos not only showing off his collection, but he also shows the inner workings of the animatronic. Sometimes, he’ll even swap pieces of other animatronics to create a Frankenstein-like effect, mashing two different scary creatures together.
“It’s crazy to see how nuts people are about seeing this stuff,” Nathan Schmidt said. “I never thought a YouTube channel could generate this much buzz.”
Since starting his channel, Gavin’s channel has garnered nearly 4.2 million views and 5,900 subscribers. It has been a quick rise as well, his subscriber count increasing nearly 8000% from July, when he sat at 73 subscribers.
The channel has even grown to the point where it has started to generate a bit of income for Gavin, something he is planning on putting right back into his collection.
Mashing up the various animatronics and figuring out how they work is still Gavin’s favorite part of the collection, though. Through the simple fact of owning so many of them, he has been able to figure out not only how to combine them to make new creatures, he has learned how to fix them.
“I love finding out how all these things work,” Gavin said. “And now I know how all these work.”
“He’s always been into the gears and gadgets,” Nathan added. “I like seeing these things scare people, but Gavin really likes knowing how they work.”
The animatronics have also given Gavin and his father a chance to bond over a common interest over the last year.
“It’s made it a lot more fun that we’re both into this,” Nathan said. “So now we get to do something we both enjoy. We do fun Halloween stuff together.”
The Schmidts will have all of their animatronics displayed in various scenes across their front yard on Oct. 22. If you would like to experience the many scenes and the black light clown room in the garage, the walk-through will be set up at their house on Stonewall Beach Lane in Mooresville.