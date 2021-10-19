Chilling Props: Gavin Schmidt's terrifying collection garners YouTube popularity

So, now having 90 of these animatronics, the question became what to do with them when they weren’t outside scaring people. It was Gavin’s interest in how things worked that gave him an idea.

On Nov. 20, 2020, Gavin created a YouTube channel and posted his first video unboxing an animatronic called “Cocooned Corpse.” From there, the channel “Chilling Props” was born.

On his channel, Gavin posts videos not only showing off his collection, but he also shows the inner workings of the animatronic. Sometimes, he’ll even swap pieces of other animatronics to create a Frankenstein-like effect, mashing two different scary creatures together.

“It’s crazy to see how nuts people are about seeing this stuff,” Nathan Schmidt said. “I never thought a YouTube channel could generate this much buzz.”

Since starting his channel, Gavin’s channel has garnered nearly 4.2 million views and 5,900 subscribers. It has been a quick rise as well, his subscriber count increasing nearly 8000% from July, when he sat at 73 subscribers.

The channel has even grown to the point where it has started to generate a bit of income for Gavin, something he is planning on putting right back into his collection.