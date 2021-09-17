Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 9-15

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 9
Luckas Marriel Chambers, 35, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaun Travolta Blackwood, 43, of Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Noah Lee Baker, 22, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Tyquan Ramik Lowery, 22, of Sylvia Street, Statesville, trafficking in marijuana, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sept. 10
William Tyrone Lowery Jr., 28, of Unity Drive, Statesville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, trafficking in marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $200,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
John Alexander Key, 35, of Third Creek Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sean Andrew Grady, 31, of Delaney Lane, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alaye Nirel Washington, 23, of Charlotte, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Wayne Jenkins, 32, of Mocksville, conspiracy to sell narcotics, parole violation, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Tyrell Dontaye Daniels, 31, of Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, murder and parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Marcus Nathaniel Mack, 33, of South Center Street, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Ross Shoaf, 26, of Emma Lane, Statesville, conspiracy to committee armed robbery of business/person, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dolores Lezama, 45, of Lenoir, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lisa Marie Hirlemann, 54, of Ashland Avenue, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 11
Charles Edward Sharpe IIII, 19, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of marijuana, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerthor Vet Hytower, 50, of Valley View Road, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Marie Russell, 30, of Cornelius, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II and possession of cocaine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Thompson, 48, of Darlene Lane, Harmony, two counts of true bill, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sept. 12
Justin Lee Melvin, 32, of Phillips Lane, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Patricia Marie Sanchez, 29, of Troutman Avenue, Mooresville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Matthew Hollister, 33, of Harmony Highway, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 13
Zachary David Newell, 32, of Grayrock Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Jeffrey Adam Keheley, 43, of Atkins, Virginia, failure to appear, $150,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Jessica Marie Villar, 30, of Belmont, identity theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and trafficking heroin, $285,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Gage Queen, 27, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department.
Jerry Lee Crews, 65, of Winston-Salem, break/enter a place of worship and larceny after break/enter, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 14
Robert Vaughn Pippin, 26, of Taylorsville, failure to appear and two counts each of uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense, $32,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Derrick Rashad Howell, 29, of South Broad Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Labarren Ulysses Lawson, 27, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, bond surrender, $50,000, bail bonding agency.
Ginger Marie Hall, 40, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, obtaining property by false pretense and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Edward Alexander, 61, of Clemmons, possession of Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sept. 15
Brett Jason White, 47, of East Broad Street, Statesville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Elizabeth Chambers, 38, of Granite Falls, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, law enforcement agency not listed.
Melanie Lynn Rodriguez, 24, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Zeqjoun Patrick, 19, of Dingler Avenue, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alex Holden Best, 19, of Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, concealment of death, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Bradley Blevins, 40, of Hickory, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and true bill, $5,000 bond, law enforcement agency not listed.
Bobby Keith Heffner, 42, of Conover, three counts of worthless check, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Kalan Vaughns, 22, of Cleveland, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Iram Dejesus-Zenaido, 23, of Lansing Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.