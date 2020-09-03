Sheriff: Mooresville man found in possession of 35 doses of LSD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boating and drugs don't mix, so when the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office found 35 doses of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) on a Mooresville man, it was time to get him off the water, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

John William Cox III, 21, of Brook Ridge Lane, Mooresville was arrested Saturday after Lake Norman patrol deputies investigated reports of a reckless personal watercraft operator in the area of McCrary Creek. They had received reports previously but had been unable to locate the PWC. On Saturday, however, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol Deputies J. A. Church and E. C. Finch, along with members of the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, found him, Campbell said.

The sheriff's office reporting finding 35 doses of LSD while speaking with Cox. A small amount of marijuana was also found, Campbell said. Deputies took Cox into custody and transported him to Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (LSD), misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is revoked.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL