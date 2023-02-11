The Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell County held the first of many planned community conversations on Tuesday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, inviting members of the Mooresville and greater Iredell County community to listen to a presentation surrounding drug misuse in the area.

Those who turned out, a group that included a host of local, state, and even national, government officials, were treated to a series of great messages that Shane Nixon, DACI executive director, continues to hear rave reviews about.

“So many people that were there have reached out to me and told me how important what was said in those presentations was to them,” Nixon said.

The keynote address of the presentation, and the one that left those in attendance with the biggest lasting impression, was delivered by Dr. Lonise Bias centered around the fight that dealing with substance misuse entails.

Bias, president of Bias Foundation, a nonprofit that helps develop community programs to support families and youth, is the mother of former college basketball star Len Bias who tragically died of cocaine intoxication just two days after being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1986. Just four years later, Dr. Bias lost her other son, Jay, in a drive-by shooting.

“This fight is an every day process,” she said. “But people are always reachable, they’re always teachable, they’re always savable, and they’re always lovable.”

That final message was the one that most resonated with the audience.

“I have had people tell me that they will always remember where they were in their own lives when they heard Dr. Bias’ presentation,” Nixon said. “It was truly an incredible moment.”

For DACI, the conversation had Tuesday was the beginning. They are already working with many local organizations to help spread their message along with being recognized as one of just 28 federally-certified Drug-Alcohol Coalitions.

“Our staff works hard,” Nixon said. “We just want people to be informed of the problems that our community faces.”

DACI has already begun the planning for their next community conversation, with this one being more geared toward bringing the youth of the Iredell County community into the conversation.

“We want to be able to positively energize the kids in this area to choose not to misuse drugs,” Nixon added.

No date or location has been announced for their next event at this time, but to stay updated, visit their website at https://www.daciredell.com/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Drug-Alcohol-Coalition-of-Iredell-557415357723605.